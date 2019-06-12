Five CRPF personnel, militant killed in Anantnag attack

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a militant were killed in an attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports said that the militants opened fire upon a joint naka party of the state police and the CRPF near Oxford School at Khanabal-Pahalgam road today around 04:55 pm.

The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering a shootout, they said.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Anantnag, said five CRPF personnel were brought to the facility. “Three among them succumbed,” he was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

Station House Officer Sadder police station Arshad Khan who had sustained a bullet injury in his chest was also shifted to Anantnag district hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar in critical condition.

Medical Superintendent said that a girl was also brought to the facility with a bullet injury in her foot.

A CRPF spokesman confirmed the attack. “Troops of B/116 deployed for law and order duties was fired upon by suspected vehicle borne militants,” said the spokesman.

He confirmed the deaths of three CRPF personnel and injuries to three others and the killing of a militant.

Reports said that the bodies of two CRPF personnel were shifted to District Police Lines Anantnag.

Meanwhile, Al Umar militant outfit has claimed the attack, reported news agency GNS.

The attack comes months after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide blast in Pulwama, which had brought India and Pakistan close to a war.