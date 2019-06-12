Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 7:23 PM

Five CRPF personnel, militant killed in Anantnag attack

Al Umar militant outfit has claimed the attack, reported news agency GNS.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 12, 2019, 7:23 PM

Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a militant were killed in an attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports said that the militants opened fire upon a joint naka party of the state police and the CRPF near Oxford School at Khanabal-Pahalgam road today around 04:55 pm.

Trending News
Militants escape after brief shootout in Shopian village, forces intensify searches

Shopian Gun Battle|2 militants killed: Police

Gunfight on in Sopore

Kathua case: Chief investigator regrets Vishal's release on benefit of doubt

Prosecution's failure to verify Vishal's alibi led to his acquittal: Court

The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering a shootout, they said.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Anantnag, said five CRPF personnel were brought to the facility. “Three among them succumbed,” he was quoted as having said by news agency GNS.

Station House Officer Sadder police station Arshad Khan who had sustained a bullet injury in his chest was also shifted to Anantnag district hospital where from he was referred to Srinagar in critical condition.

Latest News

Hailstorm wreaks havoc, damages orchards in Bhadarwah

Militant attack police, CRPF in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Transporters' strike affects normal life in Kashmir

Four injured after cloudburst hits Sumbal in north Kashmir

Medical Superintendent said that a girl was also brought to the facility with a bullet injury in her foot.

A CRPF spokesman confirmed the attack. “Troops of B/116 deployed for law and order duties was fired upon by suspected vehicle borne militants,” said the spokesman.

He confirmed the deaths of three CRPF personnel and injuries to three others and the killing of a militant.

Reports said that the bodies of two CRPF personnel were shifted to District Police Lines Anantnag.

Meanwhile, Al Umar militant outfit has claimed the attack, reported news agency GNS.

The attack comes months after 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide blast in Pulwama, which had brought India and Pakistan close to a war.

Related News