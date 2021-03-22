Five-day long online faculty development programme begins at NIT Srinagar

The five-day long online Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Outcome Based Education for All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved Institutions of UTs of J&K and Ladakh’ began at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday.

The inaugural session of online training programme was presided by Director NIT, Dr. Prof. Rakesh Sehgal who was chief guest on the occasion. He said such sessions will be highly useful for faculty members who are participating in the course. There are revolutionary changes taking place in the paradigm of the teaching-learning process across the globe,” the Director said in a statement issued by the NIT.

Dr. Sehgal said resource persons from reputed academic institutions including IITs, NITs, Jamia Millia University, BIT Sindri, who specialised in the field of data science, will interact with participants during training sessions. Their experience will help them positively,” he said.

Director NIT stressed that it is essential for teaching fraternity to hone the existing skills, develop new skills, and learn nuances of art, philosophy, and science of teaching. Due to which teaching-learning process will become more enjoyable, creative, and productive, he said.

On the occasion, NIT Registrar, Prof. SK Bukhari said there is a need for FDP’s so that our faculty will be more professional. Apart from one life skills session, designed to give exposure to the participants, he said.

The five-day long course is sponsored by AICTE (Faculty Development Cell) and is convened by HoD- Information Technology Dr. Shabir Ahamd Sofi. While Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Head-Training and Placement, Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, Mechanical Engineering and Dr. Amandeep Singh, E&C Engineering are the course coordinators for the program.

On inaugural day, around 100 participants from J&K, Ladakh, and other parts of India participated in the virtual program.

During the inaugural session, Dr. Arshad Noor Siddiquee Professor Mechanical Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi delivered a lecture on ‘Role of Outcome-Based Education’ and enlightened participants about program curriculum and teaching-learning processes.

“There is a need to connect three vital elements of education, faculty, student and the process for evolving the right mix of solutions among a variety of approaches which significantly vary in different ambiance,” he said.

Dr. Siddiquee said there is a need to enhance the knowledge about the latest Outcome-Based Education (OBE) and is open for Faculty members of AICTE approved engineering colleges.

On the second day Dr. Chandan Kumar, BIT Sindari, Dhanbad will be delivering a very inspiring talk on ‘Faculty Contributions in Teaching & Learning. On the third and fourth days, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, IIT Chennai, and Prof. Edamana Prasad, IIT Chennai will deliver lectures on ‘How Teachers can make a difference in outcome-based education.

On concluding day, Dr. A. S. V Ravi Kanth NIT Kurukshetra will be discussing ‘Documentations and Quarries at the NBA visit’. During the program, all the participants will be benefited in respect of the content, delivery, and presentations of all the topics during the program. The content of the invited talks during the program will cover a wide paradigm of Outcome-based Education.