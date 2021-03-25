Five-day Online Faculty Development Program begins at NIT

Five-day long Online Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “Art of Being an Effective Researcher for the AICTE Approved Institutes began here at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Thursday.

The program is being organized by the Department of Information Technology, NIT Srinagar (J&K) for the AICTE Approved Institutes of UTs of J&K and Ladakh which started today and will end on 29 March 2021, the NIT said in a statement.

The course, sponsored by AICTE, is convened by Dr Shabir Ahmad Sofi and coordinated by Dr Janibul Bashir. The resource persons for the course are exceptionally experienced faculty members from the reputed institutes like IITs, NITs, etc.

Director NIT, Dr Prof Rakesh Sehgal said the program is aimed to understand the lifelong joys and challenges of becoming a successful researcher.

“The sessions in the program will help in gaining a mastery over varied research methodologies such as establishing research interests, writing effective research reports using different available tools, effective design of research presentations and posters,” he said.

The director said that the FDP is devoted to enhancing the knowledge of faculty members in order to become effective researchers.

“Over 100 participants from the UT’s of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have already registered for the program,” Prof Sehgal said.

Registrar NIT, Prof SK Bukhari said these sessions are important for the overall development of both faculty members and students and NIT will hold such sessions in future also

In the program, 4 sessions are devoted to writing effective research articles.

The talks in these sessions will be presented by Prof. G. A. Harmain (NIT Srinagar), Prof. Arvinder Kaur (IP University), Dr. Ajaz Ahmad (Brunei University), and Dr Tabish Nazir (NIT Srinagar). Dr Saloni Pandya (NUV) will be presenting on writing research abstracts.

An expert from IUL University, Sarvesh Kumar will throw light on topics related to Intellectual Property, Patents.

Dr Iqra Altaf from NIT Srinagar will introduce the tools such as LaTeX and Overleaf for writing the research documents and the hands-on session on these tools will be provided by Dr Janibul Bashir (NIT Srinagar).

No research is complete if it is not properly communicated to the desired audience. As a result, we have Dr Ankita Roy (IIT Hyderabad), Dr Mohammad Shahid (IIT Hyderabad), and Dr. Charu Monga (IIT Delhi), presenting the talks on visual communication and designing effective research presentations and posters.

The last session of the program would introduce the importance of research integrity to the participants. It will be presented by Dr Majid Hussain (NIT Srinagar).