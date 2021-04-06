Five injured in gas cylinder blast in downtown Srinagar

Five persons suffered minor injuries in a gas cylinder blast even as the attic of a 3-storey house and some window panes of a house adjacent to it were damaged in the resulting fire at Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.



Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that there was gas cylinder blast in the attic of a 3-storey house at Tarbal area of the Nawa Kadal, as a result of which five persons suffered minor injuries even as a fire erupted in the house.



The injured were given first aid while fire tenders rushed to the area immediately and doused off the flames, added the officials.

They said the attic of the house and some window panes of another house adjacent to it were damaged before the blaze was brought under control.



The injured have been identified as Javed Ahmad Matoo, Muzaffar Ahmad Matoo, Mohammad Anis, Mohammad Yaqoob Wani and Irdrees Ahmad Wani.



They were given first aid locally as none of them required hospitalization as injuries suffered by them were minor, the officials.



Locals told GNS that some tenants who were putting up in the attic of the house had forgotten to switch off the gas stove as a result of which there was blast.