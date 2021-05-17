Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 17, 2021, 1:54 PM

Five militants, vast network of OGWs active in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir

“There are C-category OGWs who are being counselled and handed over to their families,” the IGP said.
The Kashmir police chief said that there is a militant movement on the national highway on the city outskirts as it connects Srinagar with rest of the Kashmir districts. [GK Photo]
The Kashmir police chief said that there is a militant movement on the national highway on the city outskirts as it connects Srinagar with rest of the Kashmir districts. [GK Photo]

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Monday said that there are five militants active in Srinagar even as there is a “vast network of Over Ground Workers” (OGWs) in the district of which many were arrested while C-category OGWs are being “counselled and handed over to their families”.

“There were six active militants in Srinagar of which one was recently killed in Kokernag (Anantnag) gunfight. Now there are five local militants still active in Srinagar who would either be killed or apprehended,” news agency KNO quoted IGP Kashmir telling reporters on Monday at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar after the gunfight in Khonmoh in which two militants were killed.

The IGP Kashmir said that there is a “vast network of OGWs” active in Srinagar district of which many have already been arrested and booked under PSA and many are still on the police radar.

“There are C-category OGWs who are being counselled and handed over to their families,” the IGP said.

Asked whether there was any foreign militant active in Srinagar, Kumar said inputs about the movement of foreign militants “continue to pour in but as of now no foreign militant is permanently active in Srinagar district.”

To a query over IEDs turning out to be a major challenge for security forces, the Kashmir police chief said that security forces are “effectively dealing with the IED threat as evident with the recent seizure of 10-kg IED material in Shopian followed by the detection of another one by the army”.

“We are aware of the IED threat and are effectively dealing with the same by timely detection,” he said.

