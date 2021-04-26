Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 10:29 PM

Five more Srinagar areas declared COVID-19 containment zones

On Sunday, five more Srinagar areas were also declared as COVID-19 containment zones.
Covid19 curfew in Srinagar. GK Photo/ Mubashir Khan
Authorities on Monday declared give more areas as COVID-19 containment zones after emergence of infections there.

The areas comprise Batamaloo, Nishat, Baghaat, Noorbagh and Aloochibagh, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Aijaz Asad tweeted tonight while urging people to break the viral transmission chain.

“5 more containment zones. Batamaloo, Nishat, Baghaat, Noorbagh, Aloochibagh. Pl stay indoors. #Let’s BreakTheChain #StriveForSafeSrinagar, ” he wrote.

On Sunday, five more Srinagar areas-Rainawari, Dalgate, Buchpora, Soura and Lal Bazaar were declared COVID-19 containment zones after upto 50 cases were reported from these areas during mass sampling over past three days.

