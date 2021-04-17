Kashmir
Ghulam Mohammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 10:43 AM

Five private tuition centres running illegally in Sopore closed

The managements have been directed to close their institutions with immediate effect.
Representational Image
Chief Education Officer Baramulla on Friday ordered the closure of five private institutions running illegally in Zaingeer belt of Sopore in the north Kashmir district.

As per an order issued by CEO Baramulla the illegal private institutions comprise Hamedia Hill Top Public School Rampora, Green Woods Rajpora, Nasreen Educational Institute Bomai, Kashmir Modern School Zaloora and Celestial Public School Hardishiva.

The managements have been directed to close their institutions with immediate effect.

Related News