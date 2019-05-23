Five shops gutted in fire incident in north Kashmir

Five shops were gutted in a blaze at Machikrand market of Uri area in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

Reports said that the fire broke out in wee hours on Thursday in which five shops were gutted and property worth lakhs destroyed.

An official said that fire was brought under control with the help of Fire and Emergency Service, police and the locals.

He said that the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained and no loss of life or injury was reported in the mishap.

Meanwhile, police has taken cognizance of this fire mishap and taken up the investigation