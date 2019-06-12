Flash floods damage bridge in Tangmarg, inundate villages in Pattan

Flash floods damaged a vital bridge in Tangmarg and inundated several villages in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night.
Reports said that the floods damaged the approaches to Shrai bridge on Ferozpora nallah at Chandil-Wanigam road in Tangmarg, cutting off dozens of villages.
They said that the flood waters entered several villages in Pattan, including Khore, Sherabad and Hanjivera.
Locals said that the flood waters have submerged their localities, restricting them indoors.