Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 6:35 PM

Flash floods damage crops, road stretch in central Kashmir's Kangan

Tehsildar Kangan Abdul Majeed Rather told Greater Kashmir that concerned officials have been asked to visit the area and assess the situation as well as the damage caused.
Heavy rains on Friday afternoon triggered flashfloods in Akhal village of Kangan area in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Reports said that the flashfloods caused damage to standing crops besides even as it washed away a portion of the road in the area.

However there were no reports of any loss or damage to life or property.

Tehsildar Kangan Abdul Majeed Rather while confirming the incident told Greater Kashmir that concerned officials have been asked to visit the area and assess the situation as well as the damage caused.

