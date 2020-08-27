Flash floods damage protection wall of Kunzar-Chanporabridge

Flash floods caused damages to the erstwhile 15 year on under construction vital bridge on NallahFerozpora on Wednesday.

The market side approachig protection wall of the bridge sustained damages by the floods.

Pertinently the bridge was made temporarily motorable on public demand when it was yet under completion. The bridge connects some fifty southern villaes with Srinagar Gulmargroad atKunzar town.

Hundreds of people were seen watching the flood scene on the banks of NallahFerozpora near Chanpora.

Residents have however expressed concern overthe delay in the completion of the bridge spread on two decades that vulnerability ways for its frequent damages.