Flash floods hit Kullan in Ganderbal

Heavy rains in the afternoon of Sunday triggered flash floods in Kullan area of tehsil Gund of Ganderbal district.

Reports said that a cloudburst followed by heavy rains resulted in flash floods in a tributary due to which several residential houses were left inundated and also the Srinagar-Sonamarg road was blocked for several hours.

Tehsildar Gund Fareed Ahmed Khatana told Greater Kashmir that a flash flood triggered by heavy rains occurred in a nallah at Shah Mohalla Kullan on Sunday afternoon.

“The Srinagar-Sonamarg road got blocked due to the flash flood,” the official said.

He said that we have pressed in machinery to clear the road at an earliest.

SHO police station Kangan Gund Syed Sajad said that the inmates of few houses where water has entered have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, the residents said that there was flood like situation in the nallah adjacent to Shah Mohalla Kullan creating fear among the residents.

They complained that tehsil administration and RDD officials were many times informed to build a concrete wall on both sides of nallah however no one listened to their pleas.

Dozens of vehicles got stranded on either side of the road due to flood like situation in the nallah.