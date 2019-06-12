Flash floods wash away bridge over Arin nallah in Bandipora, inundate villages

A bridge was washed away by flash floods in Arin village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday morning.

Locals said that the bridge over Arin Nallah connecting Arin with Bapora village was washed away due to flash floods triggered by incessant rains since last evening.

Meanwhile, several areas have been inundated after incessant rains triggered flash floods in Arin Nallah.

An official said that villages including Lowdara, Kulhama and Kunzpora were inundated after flash floods were triggered in Arin Nallah. “The Nallah which flows through these villages has damaged the agricultural crop and water has also entered several residential areas there,” he said.

He said that teams have been deputed to these areas to assess the damage caused by flash floods.

Meanwhile, residents of Kaloosa village blocked Bandiproa-Sopore road to protest against the authorities after water inundated several residential houses in the locality.

They said that water seeped through the bund constructed alongside Nallah Madhumati and entered into several residential houses in Ganai Mohalla locality of Kaloosa.

The locals alleged that the authorities have used substandard material for the construction of bund alongside Nallah Madumati through which Kishenganga river flows from Gurez.

Pertinent to mention that waters of Kishenganga river that flows through Gurez Valley had been diverted to Bandipora for the construction of 330 MegaWatt Kishenganga Hydroelectric power project (KGHEP).

The water flows through Nallah Madumati and construction works including construction of protection walls were carried out alongside the Nallah.

Several villages including Kaloosa, Watrina, Muslim Abad, Sonerwani, Dachigam and Nathpora are situated on the banks of Wular lake.

Fear has gripped the residents of these localities after water increased in the Nallah and seeped through the bund to inundate several residential houses of Kaloosa locality.

Meanwhile, DC Bandipora Shahbaz Mirza visited flood prone areas of Bandipora including Lawdara and adjoining areas. “He directed officers of Revenue and Irrigation and Flood Control to be present on-spot. The officials of PHE and PDD are also on job to ensure regular water power supply,” said a spokesman.

He said that several transmission lines damaged due to heavy rains and winds last night have been fixed.