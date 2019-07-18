Flash floods wash away woman, damage houses and crops in Lolab

A woman died after multiple cloudbursts triggered flash floods in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

According to local reports and the police, the woman identified as Shafiqa Bano (35) was washed away by the flash floods in Bera Rudi, Khordi, Bat Gagal, Surgam in Lolab at around 4:30 pm, reported news agency GNS.

The woman’s body was later recovered by locals and police, they said.

They said that there were multiple cloudbursts in Kantpora, Putshahi, and Dooniwari villages.

Reports said that the flash floods caused a large-scale damage to the standing crops as well as to the residential houses in the villages. “One foot bridge connecting Shimriyal village was also washed away due to the flash floods,” said the GNS quoting reports.

An official of the district administration confirmed the death of the woman to the GNS.