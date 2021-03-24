Flashfloods damage Handwara bridge, water seeps into many houses

Incessant rains continued for the consecutive fourth day Wednesday across north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, causing flash floods.

The flashfloods damaged a pillar of a 25-year-old steel bridge over Nallah Mawer at Batgung village of Handwara following which authorities closed it for vehicular movement.

Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din said that the central pillar of the bridge had tilted with the flow of water, making it impossible to ply traffic over it.

He said that the bridge would be made functional within three to four days on a temporary basis so that people do not suffer.

Din said that illegal extraction of sand and gravel from Nallah Mawer had lead to damage to the bridge.

“Whosoever is illegally involved in dredging the Nallah will be booked under the Public Safety Act,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Ghulam Nabi Pandithpori expressed concern over the collapse of the bridge and demanded its early restoration so that people living on both sides of the bridge do not face problems in commuting.

The incessant rains continued to cause problems for the people as several roads across the district remained submerged on Wednesday.

The rain water seeped into several houses at Ganai Mohalla in Devaspora Magam, Handwara as well as in some villages of Lolab and Qawardi in Kupwara district.

Government Higher Secondary School Behnipora Rajwar and Government Boys Middle School Braripora have turned into a pool with water seeping into classrooms.

Due to the inclement weather, the schools upto higher secondary level remained closed for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, people appealed the administration to dewater their lanes and bylanes.