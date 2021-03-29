Flashfloods damage Lolab bridge

Incessant rains on Monday caused flashfloods in several areas of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district that damaged a pillar of an old bridge at Badi Bera area of Lolab.

Following this the authorities suspended traffic over it to thwart any untoward incident.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sogam, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat told Greater Kashmir said that the lower part of one of the pillars of the bridge at Badi Bera in Lolab got washed away due to flashfloods following which traffic over it was suspended.

“We have directed the people to take an alternate route until the bridge is repaired,” Bhat said.

The bridge connecting over 50 villages of Lolab to district headquarters had been constructed decades ago.

Meanwhile, people urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to construct a new bridge on a war-footing basis so that they do not face problems in commuting.