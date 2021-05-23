Flatten COVID curve in rural areas: Hakeem Yaseen

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Sunday called for additional efforts to contain the spread of the fatal COVID-19 infection in rural areas.

A statement of PDF issued here said quoted Yaseen calling for focused attention to check the spread of infection in rural areas.

“The virus has now extended its tentacles in rural areas at an alarming level, which needs to be checked on a war-footing basis,” Yaseen said.

He urged on the need for an appropriate COVID-19 containment strategy in villages with a sense of urgency to prevent deaths due the disease.

“The strategy should encompass setting up of makeshift COVID isolation and treatment centers at village level with facility of medical oxygen cylinders and portable oxygen concentrators, availability of essential drugs and COVID vaccine besides door-to-door tracking and testing of suspected COVID positive cases,” Yaseen said.

He also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s administration to provide free ration to every household in J&K during the lockdown saying that the lockdown had affected every segment of the society.