Flight disruptions likely as MeT forecasts heavy rains, snow on Feb 25, 26 in J&K

Weatherman on Monday forecast heavy rain and snowfall at some places in Jammu and Kashmir on February 25 and 26 saying that it may cause disruption in flights and slippery road conditions on Banihal-Ramban, Zojila Pass and Mughal roads.

News agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official as saying that under the influence of two western disturbances, scattered to widespread rain /snow is most likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the night of 22 till ending February.

“This system is most likely to affect north Kashmir, extreme western Ladakh during next 2days, central, south Kashmir, Pirpanjal and Jammu region from 25th onwards,” he added.

He further said that heavy rain and snow are expected at some places during 25 and 26 February.

“Probable impacts include slippery road conditions on Banihal-Ramban, Zojila, Mughal road etc and may cause disruption of flights on 26th,” the official added.