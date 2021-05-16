Float global tenders to end vaccine paucity: PC urges Govt

Peoples Conference (PC) Sunday termed the paucity of COVID-19 vaccines in Kashmir extremely worrying, stating that if immediate remedial measures are not taken, the scarcity of vaccines could put the lives of millions of people from J&K at risk.

PC General Secretary, Imran Reza Ansari in a statement issued here highlighted how health centers across Kashmir were battling the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and that many centers, as per the reports, had been closed due to the unavailability of vaccines.

“There is a wave of mounting anger and frustration due to tardy vaccination rollout in J&K with some high-risk groups crying out for protection. The vaccine is the only bulwark available against the current calamity and denying the populace such a facility amid the present peak is deplorable and inexplicable,” Ansari said

He said that if reports were to be believed, there were mere 208 jabs administered to the people in Kashmir in the last 24 hours while as in Jammu, the number is 20 thousand in the last 48 hours.

“We care for the people of all regions as much as we care for ourselves but prioritising one region and ignoring the other amidst the deadly pandemic is regrettable. We demand an absolute uniformity in the supply of the vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir. Precious human lives are getting consumed and the shortage of vaccines is only making things worse,” Ansari said.

He urged the LG’s administration to take a cue from other states and invite global tenders for the procurement of vaccines.

“Experts are warning against the third wave and the only way that we are going to win the fight against COVID-19 is by vaccinations. Ample stock jabs and enhancement in the existing healthcare infrastructure are the only means by virtue of which we wouldn’t abandon the hope of being cured,” Ansari said.