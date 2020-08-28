Flood threat subsides as water level recedes in nallah Sindh in Ganderbal

The threat of flood subsided in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday as the water level started receding gradually in nallah Sindh, much to the relief of locals who were in panic after flood alert was issued late last night.

The flood alert was sounded at 10pm last night after water level in nallah Sindh near Duderhama crossed 3.74 metre mark following incessant rains in Kashmir since Wednesday morning.

“The water level has been gradually receding in nallah Sindh during the past 12 hours. The flood threat has subsided,” an Irrigation and Flood department official told Greater Kashmir.

Officials said that water level in Sindh decreased from 3.74m at 11 p.m. last night to 2.54m at 11 a.m this morning near Duderhama.

“Amidst incessant rains, the water level in Nallah Sindh at Duderhama has crossed the Flood mark. All residents of the downstream adjacent villages are requested to remain alert and cautious,” Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal had said in a tweet last night.

Meanwhile, the water level has increased in Jhelum river in the last twelve hours but the threat of flood remains minimal, the officials said.