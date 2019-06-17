Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 17, 2019, 4:07 PM

Floral tributes paid to slain police officer Arshid Khan in Srinagar

Senior civil and police officers including Advisors to the Governor, Home Secretary, DGP J&K and other senior officers laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains. Rich tributes were paid to the slain officer, he said.
Family members of slain SHO Anantnag Arshid Khan watch the wreath lying ceremony at District Police Lines Srinagar on June 12. Aman Farooq/GK

Floral tributes were paid to slain police officer Arshid Ahmad Khan at a ceremony held at District Police Lines, Srinagar on Monday.

Khan, who was injured in a militant attack in Anantnag on 12th of June, succumbed at AIIMS New Delhi yesterday.

A wreath laying ceremony was held for the slain officer at District Police Lines Srinagar, said a police spokesman.

Senior civil and police officers including Advisors to the Governor, Home Secretary, DGP J&K and other senior officers laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains. Rich tributes were paid to the slain officer, he said.

