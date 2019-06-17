Floral tributes paid to slain police officer Arshid Khan in Srinagar

Floral tributes were paid to slain police officer Arshid Ahmad Khan at a ceremony held at District Police Lines, Srinagar on Monday.
Khan, who was injured in a militant attack in Anantnag on 12th of June, succumbed at AIIMS New Delhi yesterday.
A wreath laying ceremony was held for the slain officer at District Police Lines Srinagar, said a police spokesman.
Senior civil and police officers including Advisors to the Governor, Home Secretary, DGP J&K and other senior officers laid floral wreaths on his mortal remains. Rich tributes were paid to the slain officer, he said.