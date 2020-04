The health authorities here have set-up a separate clinic at district hospital Ganderbal for people having flu like symptoms.

Medical Superintendent, district hospital Ganderbal, Dr Yasmeen Kangoo said they have established the separate flu clinic for the patients.

“Patients with symptoms of flu, cold, cough and fever should visit there for screening and testing,” she said, adding the clinic will work from 10 in the morning up to 4 pm.