Focus on pandemic not polls: Congress

Congress on Tuesday said that the Government of India should give priority to tiding over the pandemic instead of focusing energies on holding polls.

In a statement issued here, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government and the ruling BJP were more concerned about the elections than the lives of the people who were left to die on the roads due to lack of beds and oxygen in the government and private hospitals throughout the country.

“The death was dancing on the roads but the government was busy in elections in West Bengal and other states including Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Mir said that the Centre was responsible for the rising casualties and worsening COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as different parts of the country due to its mishandling and failure to take timely steps to prevent the spread of the deadly disease as well to create necessary health facilities to minimise the loss of lives.