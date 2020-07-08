Folk artists demand release of allowances, restart of activities

The Jammu and Kashmir folk artists on Wednesday appealed the government to direct the concerned agency to release their allowances which they were getting before August last year, besides requesting to allow them to restart their activities to cheer up the people.

“The old age folk artists were provided allowances by the J&K Academy. But since last August these allowances have not been provided to these artists that has made them financially weak”, said Gulzar Ahmad Chairman of folk academy.

He added that the artists want to revive the culture through their plays and other performances. “In times like these when people are depressed by the prevailing situation due to the daily deaths caused by this pandemic, we at folk academy want to bring smile on their faces and make them get rid of their depression,” Gulzar said.

He further added that the idea was discussed with the secretary of J&K academy.

“The art not only uplifts the mood, but it also revives the culture and help our artists to get morally strong and energized”, added Gulzar.