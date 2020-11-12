Folk play Naid Pather performed at Manasbal

Karam Buland Folk theatre, Hanji Gund, Wathoora on Thursday presented a folk play “Naid Pather” in open air theatre at Manasbal.

A statement said the play was witnessed by a large gathering. “The beauty of the play was its performance by young and budding artists of the age group between 7 to 17 years. The play was improvised with new and modern techniques which were liked by the audience,” said the statement.

Secretary, Fayaz Ahmad welcomed the audience and thanked the Union Ministry of Culture for financial assistance while President of the theatre presented vote of thanks.

Project Director, Nisar Naseem said the budding artists were trained for 10 days during a workshop and aim was to inspire younger generation of ‘Bands’ to take the candle of folk form forward to new generations who have lost hope for its future due to non-patronage.

He said almost every play was being staged in theatre halls where thin audiences watch the plays and taking theatre in open air will attract and entertain people living in far flung areas.