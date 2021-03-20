Kashmir, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 21, 2021, 1:37 AM

Follow COVID protocols to prevent lockdown type situation: KTA to traders

Kashmir Traders Association (KTA) Saturday made a fervent appeal to the business community to ensure compliance of protocols issued by the government at their respective places to stop the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Kashmir.

A statement of KTA issued here said that a delegation of KTA led by its president Ajaz Shahdhar met Divisional Commissioner P K Pole and assured full cooperation from the business community to ensure compliance of protocols issued by the health ministry to stop the spread of COVID-19.

