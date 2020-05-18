Follow COVID19 health advisories: MMUJK

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema Jammu Kashmir (MMUJK) and its constituent bodies on Monday felicitated Muslim on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, Jummat-ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement, MMJK, headed by incarcerated Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mufti Azam Nasir-ul-Islam,Darul Uloom, Raheemiya Bandipora; Anjuman Auqaf, Jama Masjid; Muslim Waqf Board; Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth; Anjuman, Shariah Shian; Karwaan-e-Islami; Itihadul Muslimeen; Tableegul Islam and other religious organisations felicitated the Muslim World in general and Muslims of Jammu Kashmir in particular.

The members expressed hope that in the holy month of Ramadhan, Almighty Allah will grant refuge to humanity from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and that the life will return to normal at the earliest.

Majlis-e-Ulema reiterated its appeal to Muslims of Jammu Kashmir that in view of the rising graph of COVID19 cases in Kashmir precautionary measures need to be adhered to, as a consequence religious gatherings on auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr, Jummat-ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr, will remain suspended.

Ulemas appealed to people to continue to carry on with prayers, and other faith related activities at home.

Majlis-e-Ulema also appealed to people to extend all possible help and assistance to each other, especially to the needy, destitute and daily earners in the hard times.