Follow Covid19 related SOPs: DC Budgam

Authorities on Wednesday urged religious scholars, imams and muftis to follow standard operating procedures (SoP)and make people aware regarding do’s and don’ts of Covid-19 pandemic.

District Magistrate (DM) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza held a meeting in this regard with religious scholars, imams, muftis of various jamia masajids, dargas located across the district, where he urged them to follow and impart standard operating procedures (SoP) and ensure that people also abide by them and maintain social distancing.

Addressing the meeting, the DM said that the aim is to apprise the participants to adhere to the instructions envisaged under lockdown guidelines and ensure that no gathering of any kind assembles in any mosques or shrines in the district.

Mirza urged upon imams to coordinate and cooperate with the village level committees already set up for the purpose of creating awareness among people regarding do’s and don’ts of covid-19 pandemic.

The DM emphasized that, ‘‘as responsible citizens of the society, everyone has to come forward and show an element of discipline and sense of responsibility in fighting war against Covid-19 pandemic. All imams, muftis present during the meeting assured the DM of following all guidelines and instructions that were discussed in the meeting.