Follow Kerala model to fight corona pandemic: Soz

Senior Congress leaders, Saifuddin Soz on Saturday asked the J&K government to follow the Kerala model to fight the COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement Soz said J&K could readily accept Kerela as the role model where the virus was almost getting non-existent.

“It has just a dozen cases to handle,” Soz said.

Referring to the World Health Organization (WHO) statement alerting that the world, especially India will have to live with coronavirus before a vaccine was been found, Soz said the way out was through a series of methods to improve social and personal hygiene.

“We must accept the social distancing and other methods of hygiene to remain safe and the society must help the working class which has been rendered unemployed,” said Soz.

Meanwhile, Soz said, J&K administration must invite representatives of all social organizations in J&K for a thorough discussion on how to fight coronavirus and how best to reach out to downtrodden section of the society during these difficult times.

“The J&K Muslim Auqaf Trust and J&K Auqaf-e-Islamia should extend support to J&K government to serve the society better,” Soz said. “On its part, the government must seek the support of the two organizations to reach out to the needy in a better way.”