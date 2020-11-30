Follow path shown by Guru Nanak Devji: Raina

Chairman Peaks Group, PHD Chamber and All Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, Sardar Baldev Singh Raina Monday paid obeisance at Gurudwara Cheevi Patshahi Baramulla and Gurudwara Mattan Sahab Anantnag on the eve of the 551st Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Devji.

A statement of Singh issued here said he also offered prayers at Gurudwara Mattan Sahib where Guru Nanak Devji spent 12 days during his visit to the Valley in 1516 AD and enlightened Kashmiri Pandit Brahm Dassji in Gurudwara Mattan Sahib.

The statement said Singh called upon the people to follow the path shown by Guru Nanak Devji and work towards eliminating social disparities.

“He gave maha mantra to mankind ‘Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Wand Chhako (Chant the name of God, put in hard and honest labour ,and share the fruits of one’s earnings with the others),” Singh said in the statement. “He envisioned the welfare of all humanity and considered all castes to be equal and stressed on female empowerment and respect for women.”