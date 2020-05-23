Kashmir, Today's Paper
May 24, 2020

Food-kit distribution programme held

May 24, 2020
Kashmir Welfare Trust in collaboration with District Administration, Srinagar, organised a food-kit distribution programme at NaiSarak, KohnakhanDalgate.

In a statement, organisers said the food-kits containing essential ration supplies were arranged by KWT while as flour and transportation was provided by the district administration. The families were identified by the local community and referred to the team by Divisional commissioner’s office. “100 food-packs were distributed among the beneficiaries of the area,” it said. The distribution was carried out in presence of the members of district administration and Kashmir Welfare Trust.

