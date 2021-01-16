Food kits distributed among needy

A joint team of NTTA and SEOC today distributed essential ration kits for those needy persons living in water bodies, who have been facing lot of hardships due to the freezing of waters in lakes.

According to a statement, the distribution was done in presence of Aamir Ali, Chairman Institution of Engineers & Nodal Officer State Emergency Operation Centre Srinagar along with his team in Dal lake.

“Today, nearly 100 families were provided rations and other essential items including face masks, cooking oil, chilli powder, atta, meat, tea, salt and sanitary items,” the statement reads.