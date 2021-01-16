Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 1:07 AM

Food kits distributed among needy

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 17, 2021, 1:07 AM

A joint team of NTTA and SEOC today distributed essential ration kits for those needy persons living in water bodies, who have been facing lot of hardships due to the freezing of waters in lakes.

According to a statement, the distribution was done in presence of Aamir Ali, Chairman Institution of Engineers & Nodal Officer State Emergency Operation Centre Srinagar along with his team in Dal lake.

Trending News

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

“Today, nearly 100 families were provided rations and other essential items including face masks, cooking oil, chilli powder, atta, meat, tea, salt and sanitary items,” the statement reads.

Related News