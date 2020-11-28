Food Safety seizes COTP worth Rs 14,500, seals shop at Srinagar

A team of Food Safety Srinagar today seized Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (COTP) worth Rs 14,500 and sealed a shop at Kokerbazar Srinagar.

The seizure of COTP and sealing of shop was carried out during a special drive conducted by a team of Food Safety Officers headed by Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar in collaboration with a prominent NGO Kford to implement various provisions of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in different areas of Srinagar city.

During this drive, Shopkeepers were directed not to sell any tobacco product in violation of COTPA and not to import Cigarette and other tobacco products which are without pictorial and other statutory warning.

Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration Shakeel Ur Rehaman has impressed upon the regulatory staff to strictly implement various provisions of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act in the interest of public health.