Fool's Gold: Non-locals collect pyrite at Ganderbal

A video has gone viral on social media in which some non local women are seen collecting some metal like substance from a road side in Kangan area of Ganderbal district believing it to be gold.

According to reports a tipper carrying extraction material of a tunnel site was dumped along a road side in Kangan area of Ganderbal district few days ago after which some non-locals including men and women thronged the spot and were seen searching for metallic pieces from it. It was rumoured to be gold which has proved to be false.

An official told Greater Kashmir that they also collected some pieces of this golden coloured metallic substance.

District Geology and mining officer Ganderbal Zulfikar Ahmed said that they sent their team in the area to check it, adding that it was found to be pyrite also known as fool’s gold. The mineral pyrite, or iron pyrite, also known as fool’s gold, is an iron sulfide. Pyrite is the most abundant sulfide mineral. Pyrite’s metallic luster and pale brass-yellow hue give it a superficial resemblance to gold, hence the well-known nickname of fool’s gold.