GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 2:30 AM

Foot-and-mouth infection found among cattle in Gurez

Locals demand immediate action
Representational Image [Source: john Ioannidis from Pixabay]
An infectious disease has erupted among the domestic cattle in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
Locals said that the disease was spreading among the cows, however, no specific cases had been found in other animals or stray wild animals, they said.
Irshad Ahmad, a local activist, requested the Animal Husbandry department in Bandipora to send a team of doctors to Gurez to take notice of the infection said.
“The infection is in the initial stage and is spreading among the cattle,” he said.
Abdul Raheem Mir, a Sarpanch, told Greater Kashmir that though the disease had not widely spread yet but immediate measure like vaccines should be made available to curb the infection
H said the disease was common in Gurez but the lack of medicines and monitoring could make it worse.
With farming activities also in a full swing in the mountainous valley, it is the cause of concern among the cattle rearers who utilise them for farming purposes too.
Meanwhile, locals said that they requested the Animal Husbandry Department Bandipora to take note of the spreading disease and the officials assured them of help.
The department said, “The concerned doctors are on the job and Joint Director Animal Husbandry Department Zakura will be requested to send special team to Gurez.”

