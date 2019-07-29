Kashmir
For power, NC will help in revoking Art 35-A: PDP

Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Monday alleged that National Conference (NC) would help in revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status if it is offered a chance to be in the government.

PDP general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, in a statement alleged, “It is unfortunate that NC leadership, in order to score brownie points within the party, is busy spreading lies and hoodwinking people. They (leaders) should recall Sheikh Abdullah’s speech in the state legislative assembly on March 2, 1981 in which he declared the state’s special status as a major road block in prosperity and development.”

NC president Farooq Abdullah addresses a party rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar on Monday, April 15 2019. Mubashir Khan/GK

Hanjura accused NC of bulldozing the institutions of democracy and justice in the state. “Ali Muhammad Sagar and his companions must to recall that PDP engaged the country’s top lawyers to defend the state’s special status in the apex court and has been declaring it incontestable and irrevocable at all podiums and platforms,” he said.

The PDP leader claimed, “At present, NC is ready to help in scarping 35-A on the condition that it will be made part of the next government in the state. The recent statement of Omar Abdullah is the clear indication that NC will not object to scraping of 35-A. However, PDP will never allow this to happen and can go to any extent in safeguarding the state’s unique position and core interests.”

