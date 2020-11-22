For some demise of Muddasir still unbelievable

People from all walks of life Sunday offered condolences with the bereaved family of senior Greater Kashmir editor, Muddasir Ali and the entire Greater Kashmir team over his demise.

Muddasir died of a massive cardiac arrest on Friday morning.

FCIK

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) conveyed their heartfelt condolence with Muddasir’s family and Greater Kashmir team on his death.

In a statement issued here, FCIK Secretary General Ovees Qadir Jamie said, “We equally share your grief and sorrow at this juncture and pray to Allah to give his family and GK family patience and courage to bear this loss.” He said Muddasir was a professional journalist who fearlessly highlighted the miseries of the people.

“He was always in search of truth and facts and reflected the same in his work,” Jamie said in the statement. “He was a talented, bright, promising and hardworking journalist.”

FCIK held a condolence meeting to honour the memory of Muddasir Ali. The meeting paid tributes to Muddassir and extended condolence with his family, friends and colleagues.

APSCC

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) also expressed condolences were the senior journalist’s demise.

APSCC Chairman and Apni Party leader Jagmohan Singh Raina expressed grief and sorrow over Muddasir’s death.

In a condolence message, Raina said Mudassir was an able journalist having worked on the various facets of life in Kashmir. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathies with the bereaved family.

SKUAST-K

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir (SKUAST-K) also expressed condolences over Muddasir’s demise.