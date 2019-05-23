Forces claiming to be lone warriors of Kashmiris proved wrong: Er Rasheed after poll results

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rasheed on Thursday said that no one on earth can stop AIP from becoming an alternative to the regional parties like National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The spirit of democracy needs to be respected and all those who have won the elections deserve congratulations. Those who used to accuse AIP of dividing votes should realize that party was not there to divide votes but to give a befitting fight despite all compulsions and the results have proved all those forces wrong who claimed to be lone warriors of Kashmiris,” Er Rasheed said in a press statement.

Er. Rasheed also thanked the AIP cadre and said that party is thankful to every single voter and party colleagues who voted and worked for an ideology and have laid a strong foundation stone for the future.

“One should not forget that AIP decided at the eleventh hour to contest the elections and without a proper cadre the party volunteers succeeded in sending a deep message to the masses that AIP has the potential to replace those who have given Kashmiris nothing except disappointments and false promises,” Er. Rasheed said.