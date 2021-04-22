Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: April 22, 2021, 11:07 PM

Forces launch CASO in Rafiabad village

Official sources said that that the search operation was started following inputs about the movement of militants in the area.
GK file image/ Mir Wasim
GK file image/ Mir Wasim

Amid heavy rains, 22 RR of the Army, CRPF 92 Bn and the Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Behrampora village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

Official sources said that that the search operation was started following inputs about the movement of militants in the area.

Locals said that all entry and exit points leading towards the area had been sealed off by the forces and who were conducting door-to-door search operation in the village.

