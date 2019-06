Government forces on Sunday launched cordon and search operation at Shariefabad area of Tral township.

A police official while confirming the operation in the area said that it was launched on specific inputs.

On Sunday morning, forces personnel comprising J&K Police, army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off Shariefabad area to conduct searches. The operation however was over after no contact was established with militants, said an official.