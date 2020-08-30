Forcible land acquisition unacceptable: Qayoom Wani

Terming the forcible land acquisition and denial of applicable compensation policy in J&K unacceptable, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF), Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani on expressed concern over the injustice met out to people of J&K

Wani, in a statement, said JKCSF is all set to initiate a legal struggle for the rights of the deprived and the innocent people who be the land owners, laborers or those belonging to any other section of the society. he expressed surprise that the Ring Road affected land owners were given compensation according to repealed and obsolete J&K Land Acquisition Act-1934 and not as per the new Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act which is applicable in J&K post abrogation of Article 370. He said under the central Act people get three to four times more compensation than the notified government rates in rural areas which is double in the urban areas. “Besides, there is provision of rehabilitation and resettlement as well. Right to Fair Compensation law is the only Act that could have been beneficial to people of J&K, but it seems the government wants to deprive people of this fair compensation law as well,” said Wani.