Forest deptt starts supply of firewood to registered agencies

The Forest department has started supply of firewood to the registered mosques and other institutions at PC Depot, Qamerwari here for the upcoming winter.

As per the targets, about 60,000 qtls of firewood has been dumped at the Depot. The Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir directed the Divisional Forest Officer, Urban Forestry Division, and Srinagar to accelerate the process of distribution so that the supply of firewood to was completed well before the onset of winter.

Accordingly, all the registered masjids of Srinagar and other units were informed to approach the Range Officer, Timber Transport Range, PC Depot with their indent through proper channel.

The representatives of the mosques have also been advised to book their indents by or before December 20 after which no indent shall be issued or accepted by the department.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole visited the Depot to take stock of the supply of firewood to Kashmir and Ladakh divisions.

He was informed that the supply of firewood to Ladakh has been completed as per the intent placed by Leh Forest Division. Pole also took stock of the supply of firewood to 1,400 mosques registered with Waqf Board, Srinagar besides bonafide requirements of other agencies including Shamshan Bhoomi, Church and other institutions.

He stressed on the timely supply of firewood to all locations as per the demand across Kashmir.