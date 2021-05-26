Forest deptt targeting tribal community to hide its failures: Mian Altaf

Senior National Connference (NC) leader Mian Altaf Wednesday castigated the Forest department for targeting tribal community living in forest areas since decades to hide its failure to curb timber smuggling, particularly rampant in Shopian, Budgam and Pir Panjal areas.

In a statement issued here, Altaf said that to divert attention and to hide its failure about preserving forests and curb timber smuggling, the Forest department was now targeting tribal community living in forest areas on the pretext of retrieving forest land.

He expressed displeasure over the way the Forest department was targeting tribal community living in forest areas and harassing them.

“Instead of harassing and targeting people, the department should serve notice to anyone in possession of forest land occupied illegally but restraint from targeting people who areving in these areas since decades,” Altaf said.