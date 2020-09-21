Forest employee injured in accident, succumbs

An employee of Department of Forest, who was injured and hospitalized after four wheeler private car he along with other two persons was travelling, met with an accident, succumbed to injuries on Monday afternoon at SKIMS, Srinagar.

Eyewitness said that 45-year-old Forest Guard, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi S/O Ghulam Ahmad of Kulangam, Handwara along with two other persons Parvaiz Ahmad and Ghulam Mohi-ud-din was critically injured in a road accident when their car rolled down from hills into deep gorge at Rampora, Rajpora area of Sopore on September 15.

Soon after incident the trio was rushed to sub-district, hospital, Sopore where from Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi was referred to SKIMS, Srinagar for specialized treatment. However on Monday afternoon, he succumbed to his injuries.