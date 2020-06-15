Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 11:55 PM

Forest employees withdraw from EJCC

All J&K Forest employees Federation Monday announced its withdrawal from Employees Joint Consultative Committee.

“The core group meeting of Federation was held in Srinagar wherein various issues of forest employees were discussed,” reads handout.

It added that it was unanimously decided to withdraw from the association of  Employees Joint Consultative Committee.

Among others who participated in meeting include Ishfaq Hussain, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Riyaz Ahmad Baba, Shabir Ahmad Bhat and Imtiyaz Ahmad Gujri.

