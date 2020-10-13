Forest fire breaks out in Baramulla

Fire broke out in twin compartments of Rampora Rajapora forest area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday evening resulting in damage to number of trees.

Official reports said that the fire broke out in compartment number 28 and 38 in the range and spread to more areas causing huge damage to the green gold. The locals said that the fire has engulfed a large area of the forest especially in the compartment number 38 and the raging flames could be seen from a distance.

Conservator forests North Kashmir Irfan Rasool said that a forest team is on the job to extinguish the fire. “Range officer Kandi forest range Sopore is personally monitoring and coordinating firefighting efforts on the spot and it will be controlled in 2-3 hours,” he said when the reports last came in.