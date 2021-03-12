Forest officials seize sawmill in Handwara

Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Handwara,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:23 AM

Forest officials Friday seized a sawmill illegally operated in Warpora village of Handwara.

A forest officer said that acting on a tipoff, a team of forest officials was sent to the spot following which the sawmill was dismantled and shifted to Divisional Forest Office Langate.

“We had received a specific information about a sawmill being illegally run for the past several days,” he said. “The sawmill belonged to Manzoor Ahmad Hajam of Warpora Rajwar.”

Divisional Forest Officer Langate, Abdul Hameed Malla said that the sawmill has been dismantled in Warpora Rajwar.

