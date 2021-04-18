Former Congress leader from south Kashmir's Pahalgam joins PDP

Former Congress leader from Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Irfan Abid Kullar on Sunday joined the People’s Democratic Party, the latter announced on their Twitter handle.

Irfan joined the party along with scores of his supporters in presence of the party president, Mehbooba Mufti at her Srinagar residence, a party statement said.

PDP President @MehboobaMufti today welcomed former Congress leader Irfan Abid (Kullar) from Pahalgam along with his supporters into the party fold. pic.twitter.com/VZeVYvJgob— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) April 18, 2021

The party said that Pahalgam and its people had a special place in Mufti sahab’s (late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) heart”.

Pahalgam and it’s people had a special place in Mufti sahabs heart.

We hope with today’s joining the entire team Pahalgam will double down on their efforts to strengthen the party at grassroots. pic.twitter.com/iSr9y9KvPr— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) April 18, 2021

“We hope with today’s joining the entire team Pahalgam will double down on their efforts to strengthen the party at grassroots,” it said.