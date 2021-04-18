Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 2:18 PM

Former Congress leader from south Kashmir's Pahalgam joins PDP

“We hope with today's joining the entire team Pahalgam will double down on their efforts to strengthen the party at grassroots,” the party said.
Photo Courtesy: @jkpdp/Twitter
Former Congress leader from Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Irfan Abid Kullar on Sunday joined the People’s Democratic Party, the latter announced on their Twitter handle.

Irfan joined the party along with scores of his supporters in presence of the party president, Mehbooba Mufti at her Srinagar residence, a party statement said.

The party said that Pahalgam and its people had a special place in Mufti sahab’s (late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed) heart”. 

“We hope with today’s joining the entire team Pahalgam will double down on their efforts to strengthen the party at grassroots,” it said.

