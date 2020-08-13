Former DSEK M Rafi to head PSAJK Advisory Council

Former Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammed Rafi was Thursday nominated as Chairperson of the Advisory Council of o Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK).

Constituted in the backdrop of the new Education Policy, the Right to Education Act and the emerging challenges in promoting quality education, the Council will have subject experts and educationists as members.

Rafi will be working closely with PSAJK on honorary basis in its endeavour to help brace up the schools in Kashmir in meeting the global standards in quality education.

The Association in a statement said they have always been on the lookout for potential talent in and outside Kashmir which they can utilise to better the education system.

“We are in dire need of such persons who have decades of experience in education and can guide our schools towards 21st century learning,” said G N Var. President PSAJK.