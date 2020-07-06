Former IGP bereaved

Mother of Raja Ajaz Ali former IGP, Raja Mohammad Asif Khan and Raja Tanweer breathed her last on Monday at her residence in Srinagar.

The deceased was in late eighties. “The namaz-e- Janaza of the deceased will be offered at her native village at Pehlipora district Baramulla and fatihakhwani for the departed soul will be held on Thursday, July 09, family sources said.

Various political parties expressed grief and sorrow over the demise.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari expressed deep shock and grief over the demise. In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “I express solidarity with the bereaved family, relatives, friends and acquaintances of the grieving family. May almighty Allah grant courage to the mourning family to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, the JKAP leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, ZaffarIqbalManhas, Abdul MajeedPadroo, Rafi Ahmad Mir, JavedBeigh, Yawar Mir, Raja Manzoor, Shoaib Lone, Noor Mohammad Shiekh and JavedMirchal have expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and former MLC G N Monga also condoled the death of mother of Raja Ajaz Ali.

Peoples Conference (PC) leaders extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, the PC leaders, Maulana Imran Raza Ansari, JunaidAzimMatoo, Rashid Mahmood,AdvB.A.Dar,Adv Rashid Lone, Khurshid Khan, Mohammad AbassWani, Adnan Ashraf and Asif lone expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.